Zacks Investment Research Lowers Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.