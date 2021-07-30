Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIME. Barclays increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

