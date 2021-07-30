Zacks Investment Research Lowers Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

PROG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

