Zacks Investment Research Lowers The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $137.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The J. M. Smucker has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Although the company’s top line fell year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it benefited from improved net price realization. Apart from these, the Away From Home division saw a rebound. In fact, fiscal 2022 net sales are expected to grow on a comparable basis — backed by higher net pricing, revival in away-from-home channels and continued sales growth in Smucker's Uncrustables brand. Moreover, focus on core strategies bodes well. However, The J. M. Smucker’s earnings and sales declined in the fourth quarter. Sales were negatively impacted by divestitures and the lapping of the year-ago period’s solid demand, which together with high costs hurt the bottom line. Management expects soft sales and high input costs to dent fiscal 2022 earnings.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.42. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

