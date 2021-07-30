Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

