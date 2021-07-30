Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Hold

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Zuora stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Zuora by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

