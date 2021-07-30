Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Hold

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 177,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,522,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.