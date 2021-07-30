Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

