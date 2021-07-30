Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to “Strong-Buy”

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 542,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $757.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

