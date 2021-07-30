Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to “Hold”

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 2,334,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51. HUYA has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HUYA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 71,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HUYA by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after buying an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.