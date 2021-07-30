Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to “Buy”

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

LMAT stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $953,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 206,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 100.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.