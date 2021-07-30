Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) to “Buy”

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.11.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $397,176.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.