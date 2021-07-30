ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $8,808,042.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 162,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $8,808,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 123,438 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $6,461,979.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 62,339 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $3,286,512.08.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92.

ZI stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,356.04. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

