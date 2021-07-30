Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ZSAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 7,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 118.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 37.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 221,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

