ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

ZTE stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

