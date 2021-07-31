-$0.05 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 550,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.54. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.25 and a beta of 0.68.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $50,808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $32,304,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.