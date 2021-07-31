-$0.07 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). Impinj posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $556,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 374,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,872. Impinj has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

