-$0.18 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

