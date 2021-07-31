-$0.23 EPS Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million.

SIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sientra by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,948 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Sientra by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIEN opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

