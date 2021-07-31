-$0.26 EPS Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

PHIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 70,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.