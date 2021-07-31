$0.34 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after buying an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 2,879,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.