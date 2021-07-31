-$0.39 EPS Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Verona Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.