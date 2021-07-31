$0.43 EPS Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Innoviva by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innoviva by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Innoviva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.