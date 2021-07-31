-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.50). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of REPL opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $415,885.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Replimune Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

