$0.46 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

NYSE:MXL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 729,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,574. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

