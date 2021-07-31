$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.69. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. 6,402,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,408. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

