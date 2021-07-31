$0.86 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.82. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

HLIO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.