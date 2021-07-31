$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $117.53. 1,576,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.