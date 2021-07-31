1,000 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after buying an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after buying an additional 210,856 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN opened at $13.00 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

