1,029 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $373.59 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

