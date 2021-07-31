10,500 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 546,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 291,980 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

