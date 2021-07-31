$11.32 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $11.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.76 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $41.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $45.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.33 billion to $43.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.95. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

NYSE LYB opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

