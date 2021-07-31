110 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,471. The firm has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

