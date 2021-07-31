113,790 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 364,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

