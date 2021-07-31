118,190 Shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 118,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 878,916 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 31,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

