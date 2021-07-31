11,946 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

