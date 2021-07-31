11,980 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCADU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $213,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $623,000.

Shares of MCADU stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

