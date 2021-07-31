$127.30 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce sales of $127.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the lowest is $125.10 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $127.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $504.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.67.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.01. 632,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,461. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

