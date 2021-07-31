12,712 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

