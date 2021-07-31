12,872 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

NYSE IPOD opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.