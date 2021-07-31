12,909 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

