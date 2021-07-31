130 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $517.57 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

