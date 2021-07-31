17,965 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

