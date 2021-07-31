1,877 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $800,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

