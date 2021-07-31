1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIBS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

