20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $246,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,828,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 172,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.93. 84,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.96. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

