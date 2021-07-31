20 20 Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

