20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. 59,797,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,046,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

