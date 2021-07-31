223,700 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $55,976,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $13,532,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HAYW opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82.
HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
