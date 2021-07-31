223,700 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $55,976,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $13,532,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAYW opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

