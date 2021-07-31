22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $489.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.82.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

